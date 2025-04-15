Home Alone 2 director 'fears deportation' if he removes Donald Trump cameo

The director of Home Alone 2 has revealed that Donald Trump ’s cameo in the film has become “an albatross” but fears deportation if he removes it.

American filmmaker Chris Columbus directed the iconic 1992 Christmas movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York long before Trump was in politics and his decision to allow him in the film has since come back to haunt him.

Speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle , Columbus said Trump’s cameo appearance is a “curse” that he wishes was “gone”, but that he fears reprisals in the form of deportation from president Trump if he were to get rid of it.

“Years later, it’s become this curse. It’s become this thing that I wish it was not there,” Columbus told the publication. “But it’s there. It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone.”

The filmmaker has previously explained that a condition of being able to shoot inside the Plaza Hotel in New York City was to allow Trump, the owner at the time, to have a cameo in the movie.

In the movie, Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin McCallister, asks Trump for directions inside the Plaza in a seven-second scene.

Columbus is of Italian and Czech descent and, despite being a US citizen, said he worries about being deported if he were to cut the scene out.

“I can’t cut it,” he said. “If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something.”

Though sarcastic, Columbus was making reference to the very real mass deportations that are taking place across the United States under Trump’s administration, which has seen innocent legal American citizens wrongly deported .

