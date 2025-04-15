Trump claims he got 'highest mark' ever in cognitive test

Donald Trump has claimed he got the highest mark ever on a cognitive test, beating Joe Biden and Barack Obama who he says didn't take them.

Trump completed the physical which took 5 hours on Friday (April 11) at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, weighing in at 224lbs with a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute.

Speaking to the press Trump explained his doctors said, "Sir, I've never seen anybody get that kind of a mark, that was the highest mark, I hope you're happy with it."

