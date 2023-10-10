Tributes paid to Israeli couple who sacrificed themselves to save baby twins

Tributes have been paid to two victims of the unfolding conflict between Israel and Hamas, after a couple died to save their baby twins.

Local news outlet Walla reports Itai and Hadar Berdichevsky were killed when Hamas militants broke down the door of their home in Kfar Gaza and shot them.

Before being killed, the 30-year-olds had gathered their two 10-month-olds and placed them in a hidden shelter, a last act of selflessness.

The babies sat in the shelter for more than 12 hours until Israeli Defence Force troops rescued them and gave them to their grandmother for care.

Israel's ambassador to Colombia, Gali Dagan, praised the couple for their final moments of braveness.

"They hid their 10-month-old twin children in the shelter while terrorists infiltrated their home," he said on Twitter.

"Itay and Hadar were brutally murdered after bravely fighting the terrorists.

"Imagine the horror. Two terrified parents doing everything they can to save their children, who are now orphaned.

"Blessed be the memory of these heroes."

His post went viral and other people shared messages about the deceased couple:

Israel has “restored full control” over the border with Gaza and found about 1,500 bodies of Hamas militants in its territory, military officials have said, after Hamas started the fighting with a surprise attack on Saturday.

Israel has previously reported 900 soldiers and civilians killed, and Palestinian authorities have reported about 700 deaths in Gaza and the West Bank.

