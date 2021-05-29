Biden called ‘creepy’ after attempting to compliment young girl by saying she ‘looks 19’

President Joe Biden is under fire after he attempted to compliment a young girl who he said ‘looks 19-years-old’ during a speech at a military base in Virginia on Friday.

Biden along with first lady Jill Biden spoke at the Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia for Memorial Day weekend where he praised the efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 and the United States’ successful vaccine rollout.

However, Biden went slightly off speech during his address when he began complimenting a young girl who had joined her parents and two older brothers on the stage after her mother had introduced Biden to the crowd.

Biden said to the girl who was reported to be of an elementary school-age: “ I love those barrettes in your hair, man. I tell you what, look at her. She looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”

This unusual aside from Biden sparked a furious backlash against the president, mostly from Republicans, who called the comments ‘sick’ and ‘creepy.’

Critics have long used Biden’s history of inappropriate comments to women and a string of sexual assault allegations to bash the current president. Donald Trump Jr had gone to the lengths of calling Biden a paedophile in an attempt at smearing the former vice-president.

During the 2020 US election campaign, Biden denied the claims that he had sexually assaulted a former staffer named Tara Reade 28 years ago.

Biden’s team is yet to address the president’s most recent remarks.