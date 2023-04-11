Christina Aguilera shocks Call Her Daddy viewers with X-rated manicure

Christina Aguilera has shocked podcast listeners with her X-rated manicure as she spills the beans on her sex life.

The singer appeared on Call Her Daddy, when host Alexandra Cooper pointed out the vagina-looking nail designs she had.

"It's open to interpretation. It could be a vagina; it could be lips, but two in the same, both pleasure points, you know", she said, before showing off the mouth illustrations on her thumbs.

"Casual Christina Aguilera is like 'It could be lips, it could be my p**** lips, god bless you all, up for interpretation'", Cooper quipped back.

