Cleaning expert and former Celebrity Big Brother housemate, Kim Woodburn, has died at the age of 83, her representatives have confirmed.

In a statement, they said that the TV personality died on Monday 16 June following a "short illness".

She was best known for her fiery personality on daytime TV in the UK, as well as an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

"It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved Kim Woodburn passed away yesterday following a short illness", they told The Sun.

"Kim was an incredibly kind, caring, charismatic and strong person.





"Her husband Peter is heartbroken at the loss of his soulmate. We are so proud of the amazing things Kim achieved in her life and career.

"We kindly ask that Kim’s husband and close friends are given the time and privacy they need to grieve. We will not be releasing any further details."

Just weeks ago, Woodburn confirmed she'd have to stop making personalised fan videos on Cameo while she dealt with her health, but didn't specifically reference any illness.

Since the news of her death, both celebrity friends and fans have paid their tributes to her.

"There will never be anyone like Kim", one person wrote.

Others praised the impact she'd had on TV and internet culture over the years.









"A woman who provided the nation with so much entertainment and took no crap from anyone", another noted of the fiery personality that made her so publicly loved.

One fan even put together a compilation video with a Kim Woodburn moment for each letter of the alphabet, describing her as a "force of nature".

A true icon.

Rest in peace, Kim Woodburn, 1942 - 2025

