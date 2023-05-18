Kim Woodburn goes on savage rant about 'two-faced b****' Holly Willoughby on live TV

Kim Woodburn slammed Holly Willoughby in a brutal rant, amid rumours that the This Morning host and her co-presenter Phillip Schofield have had a bust-up.

The reality TV star claims Willoughby has stood by Schofield for years, and has turned her back on him to save her role on the show.

"Well she's a two-faced b**** isn't she? I'll say it again, Holly Willoughby is not all sweetness and light", Woodburn scathed on GB News.

"She's sat there and watched Phillip insult people. He was very unkind to me, I'm a tough nut but it hurt."

