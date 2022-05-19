Kim Woodburn tells guest 'I'd shoot you' during tense GB News debate

Kim Woodburn got into a heated debate on GB News over checkout cashiers versus self-service machines with Diana Moran, when things turned personal.

Moran insisted she likes to have a personal interaction with checkout staff, and gets help packing her bags."You want to chat away to the cashier, I could strangle you," Woodburn, who is known for her fiery personality, interrupted.

"I know what you mean, bless you, but not in a queue. I’d shoot you, I hate it."

