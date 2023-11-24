Kim Woodburn rages at Lorraine Kelly for 'body shaming' Nigel Farage

Video
Kim Woodburn is fuming at Lorraine Kelly, accusing the presenter of 'fat-shaming' GB News' Nigel Farage after he stripped off in the jungle for I'm A Celebrity.
Kelly appeared to focus on the former UKIP leader's looks during her show, rather than how he had performed.
“She’s a stupid woman. Let’s face it. She’s like a child in the playground”, Woodburn scathed saying Kelly 'wasn't all that'.
“Farage is doing a splendid job. He has been polite and courteous, done the trials and got every star."
