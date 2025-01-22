Stock, Aitken and Waterman unveil blue plaque outside London ‘Hit Factory’

Pop producers Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman have received a blue plaque outside the “magical building” affectionately known as “The Hit Factory” where they created countless pop anthems.

The trio penned many of the enduring hits of the 1980s and 1990s from their former Southwark studio, where they helped to launch the careers of some of music’s biggest stars including Kylie Minogue, Rick Astley and Bananarama.

The record producers, who achieved 13 UK number one hits on the official singles chart, reunited to unveil the plaque at London’s Vine Yard Studios on Wednesday.

(left-right) Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman during the unveiling of a Historic England blue plaque in their honour at Vine Yard Studios in London (Ian West/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West

“This building was a magical building to us,” Waterman said during his speech.

“There are so many memories here… but the most important thing was this building was special, and it’s different now – this area is quite trendy.

“When we first moved here, this was the worst area in London.

“We used to have to guide the staff down there at night because there were dead bodies… and that is not a joke, that is the truth.

“But it was home to us, and the local community was fantastic.”

Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman during the unveiling of a Historic England blue plaque in their honour at Vine Yard Studios in London (Ian West/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West

Waterman concluded his address saying: “The music industry has changed, but thank you for turning up.”

The official Historic England plaque said the trio “achieved worldwide success and acclaim working from this building which became affectionately known as ‘The Hit Factory'” between 1984 and 1993.

Their biggest hits included Minogue’s I Should Be So Lucky, Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up, Bananarama’s Venus and Dead Or Alive’s You Spin Me Round (Like A Record).

Aitken told the PA news agency: “There’s a lot of history in Southwark and I wouldn’t have said it myself, but it was a small piece of history for the area, and certainly a piece of history for pop music anyway.”

He said it was “hard work” but the trio had “some big strokes of luck on the way, and a little bit of talent”.

Waterman added: “And we were left alone.

“The great thing about this, it is isolated. We were on the other side of the Thames, everything was north of the Thames.

“People like Pete Tong would only call in on the way home. They left us alone.”

Among the guests at the unveiling was former BBC Radio 1 DJ Mike Read, who told PA that the trio “had that magic and came up with pop songs that appeal to young people”.