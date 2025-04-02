Tributes pour in for Top Gun star Val Kilmer who has died age 65

Tributes have been paid to Top Gun star Val Kilmer, who has died aged 65.

Kilmer's daughter, Mercedes, confirmed the news to the New York Times, stating that the actor passed away from pneumonia on Tuesday (1 April) in Los Angeles. She revealed that her father had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but had since recovered.

He gained widespread recognition as Iceman in Top Gun, a rival pilot to Tom Cruise's character, Maverick.

Kilmer's iconic Top Gun character famously told Cruise's Maverick: "You can be my wingman any time."

He later portrayed Batman in 1995’s Batman Forever and earned critical praise for his portrayal of musician Jim Morrison in the 1991 film The Doors.

His last acting role was a cameo in the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

Speaking about Val's return, Cruise told Jimmy Kimmel in 2023: "I just want to say that was pretty emotional. I’ve known Val for decades, and for him to come back and play that character… he’s such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again."

Kilmer had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, discussing his diagnosis and recovery in his 2020 memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry and the Amazon Prime Documentary Val.

He underwent both radiotherapy and chemotherapy, as well as a tracheostomy, which damaged his vocal cords.

"I obviously am sounding much worse than I feel," Kilmer said in the documentary.

"I can’t speak without plugging this hole (in his throat). You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat.

"It’s an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me."

Tributes across social media came flooding in for the beloved actor, with one writing: "I still remember hearing people in the theater cry during this moment between Val Kilmer & Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. I’m so incredibly thankful Cruise insisted on this scene because this moment is forever. RIP, Iceman."

Another penned: "I have no words. RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for everything."





































Rest in peace, Val Kilmer (1959-2025)

