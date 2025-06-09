US president Donald Trump stumbled up the stairs while boarding Air Force One and everyone is pointing out that he mocked Joe Biden for doing the exact same thing.

In footage that has gone viral on social media, Trump could be seen gripping the handrail and climbing the stairs up to the presidential jet when his left foot seemed to clip one of the steps and he tripped. He steadied himself and continued his ascent.

The incident took place in New Jersey on 8 June while he was en route back to Washington D.C., and was captured on both video and by photographers.

It didn’t take long for many to point out that an incident such as this is something Trump and the right-wing media would have heavily mocked his presidential predecessor, Biden, for.

Sharing the clip online, political commentator Aaron Rupar wrote: “When Joe Biden did stuff like this, Fox would play the clips over and over like it was as significant as the moon landing.”

In 2023, Trump said : “Joe Biden can’t even walk up a flight of stairs on Air Force One and he can’t put two sentences together.”

He also mocked later that year that Biden was using “the children’s stairs” to board Air Force One and said “he can’t quite make it up or down” them.

Another on X/Twitter pointed out: “Oh my God it’s over. His handlers are totally covering up for him. Shame on Melania for doing this.

“That’s what FOX news would be saying if it was Biden.”

Someone else said: “WHERE ARE THE HEADLINES AND MONTH-LONG NEWS CYCLES ABOUT THIS MAN’S UNFITNESS AND DECLINE?”

“If Biden did this it would be Fox News main story for 3 days,” another argued.

