Last week, it was announced that Sir Keir Starmer is to be investigated by Durham police over a potential breach of lockdown rules.

The Labour leader has consistently denied that any rules were broken but has pledged to resign if he does receive a fine.

The potential breach, a beer-and-curry gathering which he said was for work, took place in April 2021 in northeast England and is being investigated by Durham police – a fact that seems to have been overlooked by one Tory MP, who suggested that the London Metropolitan police should investigate.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been handed multiple penalty charge notices by the Metropolitan police for London lockdown breaches he was involved in.

The bizarre suggestion was made by Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire, Andrew Bridgen, in a tweet.

He wrote: “For consistency, should it not be the team at the Met who are investigating covid breaches at Number 10 who investigate the alleged covid breaches by Sir Keir Starmer and his team.”

But, people were quick to point out that that’s not quite how policing works.

One person replied: “Durham is in Durham, you absolute casserole.”

Another wrote: “Right wing Tory MP unaware that there is a world outside of London.

“He will be shocked to discover that there is even a police force in his constituency of North West Leicestershire, where he’s served as an MP for 12 years!”

“This is the level of intelligence we currently see in the government leading this country,” someone else commented.

Another person joked: “Why not the FBI??”

Indy100 has contacted Andrew Bridgen for comment.

