One man claimed he was the Shaman of Canada at a protest in Ottawa - and it's reminding people of the infamous QAnon shaman who appeared at the January 6 insurrection.

Protests in Ottawa, Canada have continued to rage on against Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates, and now police in Ottawa have begun to arrest truckers who have occupied the centre of the Canadian capital for the last three weeks.

For Canadians, apparently, the large mob of protesters mimics one American event: the Capitol riots.

So much so, that one man rose to the occasion of becoming his own version of the Qanon Shaman, a figure who went viral due to the face paint and headdress he wore inside the Senate chamber.

The American Qanon Shaman's true identity is Jacob Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the Capitol riot, making it hard to understand how this guy can be viewed as a hero to anybody.

But alas, meet the Canadian Walmart version of the Shaman isn't quite up to the same standards, as costumes go.

"This guy calls himself 'The Shaman of Canada,'" wrote Paul McLeod a BuzzFeed News politics reporter who was present at the protest.

"A wave of police has arrived. Protesters linking arms to form a barricade," McLead wrote in a follow-up post.

Similarly to our own disbelief, people online questioned the copycat's decision to play dress-up online.

"Is he aware that his US hero is serving 41 months in prison?" wrote one person in response.

"Like, did he see how well it went for the January 6 'Shaman' and think, 'hey, that looks like fun! Imma try that!?'"

"Oh we got ourselves a Canadian Jacob. Dumb prize goes to this one. Jokes on you with your fake red," read one tweet.

Another user wrote, "sloppy facepaint, wraparound sunglasses thematically inconsistent, unoriginal 2/10."

"Nothing more Canadian than doing an ‘of Canada’ version of a bad American thing," wrote another.

