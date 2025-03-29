Elon Musk criticised for 'silly' Donald Trump claim nobody’s buying

Doge boss Elon Musk’s interview with Bret Baier of Fox News on Thursday resulted in some rather striking remarks from the Tesla CEO – from claiming Donald Trump’s administration will “go after” those “pushing the lies” about his electric car company, to telling grandmothers not to worry about changes to Social Security.

But one of the wildest comments from Musk was when Braier asked him to share “something that people wouldn’t know about the president”, because Twitter/X users aren’t really buying his answer.

Musk replied: “I think the president is a good man. I think he is an honest man.

“I have yet to see him do anything mean or anything that is wrong – that I would say, morally wrong - not even once.”

One Twitter/X account replied that Musk not recalling a single instance of Trump doing anything “mean” or “morally wrong” is “either blind loyalty” or a case of “the world’s worst memory”:

Another said the entrepreneur has “set a new world record for lying and gaslighting in one statement”:

And a third argued it’s “pretty damn hard” for Musk to find something “morally wrong” with Trump “when one’s own moral compass does not exist”:

In case you needed examples, we’re talking about a twice-impeached president and convicted felon who has been found liable for sexual abuse and was once caught on tape talking about grabbing women ‘by the p***y”.

One of those impeachments, by the way, was over riots by Trump supporters at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, which came after the Republican lost the 2020 presidential election and falsely claimed election fraud had taken place – claims which were branded the “Big Lie” in the media.

