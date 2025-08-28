Gavin Newsom has once again reaffirmed his belief that Donald Trump has no intention of leaving the White House in 2028, referencing plans for the $200m gold ballroom Trump recently announced.

The Governor of California warned about Trump months ago after he claimed the Trump administration were taunting him by sending him 'Trump 2028' hats in the post.

Speaking at Politico’s “The California Agenda: Sacramento Summit” on Wednesday (August 27), Newsom said, "Who spends $200 Million on a ballroom then leaves?," before claiming he'd now been sent roughly two dozen Trump 2028 hats.

