Video

Michelle Obama is just as obsessed with Beyoncé's new song as everyone else

Michelle Obama has reacted to Beyoncé's new single, and it turns out she's just as obsessed as the rest of us.

“Queen @Beyonce, you’ve done it again!” she tweeted, in reference to the viral 2019 clip from her documentary, Homecoming.

”‘Break My Soul’ is the song we all need right now, and I can’t help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!"

The pair are long-time friends so fans are thrilled to see her supporting Bey so publicly.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

michelle obama
Up next Celebrities

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz