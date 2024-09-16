Kamala Harris's campaign has fired back at Donald Trump over his latest social media post where he declared his "hate" for Taylor Swift.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social on Sunday (September 15), the Former President and Republican presidential nominee wrote: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Last week, the pop star spoke out about the upcoming US presidential election in an Instagram post she declared her support for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election,” the 34-year-old wrote.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades," and also mentioned the AI images that have circulated of her, falsely claiming her support for Trump.

Now, the Harris campaign has responded to Trump's latest post titled “Trump’s Bad Week (Taylor’s Version)" with a sprinkling of Swift-related references to her popular songs.

“We’re pretty sure it’s Safe (& Sound) to say Donald Trump’s week has him Down Bad. Mr Not-at-all-Fine [a play on the title of Swift’s Vault track ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’] has spent this week working through his feelings, whining about his Champagne Problems...,” the statement read, shared by Democratic candidates’ campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitikia via X/Twitter.

The press release screenshot of Trump's post at the top of the page.

It then referenced Trump's recent “rambling, yelling and constant conspiracy theories,” where he visited New York’s 9/11 memorial ceremony, with Laura Loomer - a far-right activist who has peddled 9/11 conspiracy theories, in what was described as his "Sad, Beautiful , Tragic" later on in the statement.

All in all, there are 28 Swift song title references in the response but it's not the first time the Democrats have dissed Trump by using a Swift reference.

Tim Walz responded to Swift's endorsement by thanking the "fellow cat owner" and also added during a campaign rally in Superior, Wisconsin: "It’s really great to have all of these women help us beat the smallest man in the world... Donald Trump," referencing Swift's song 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

