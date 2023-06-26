Tory minister doesn't know how public sector pay review bodies work

A Tory minister admitted she doesn't really know how public sector pay review bodies work.

On Sky News, Kay Burley asked Helen Whately, a health minister, what the government planned to do when the review into public sector pay is completed and Whately quickly came unstuck when Burley had to explain how the process of pay bodies actually work.

"I don't know the exact process of the appointment of the chairman [of the pay review boards]," Whately admitted.

Burley explained that the prime minister chooses the chairman and the government gives the boards a budget to follow when setting recommendations.

Whately refused to give clear answers, and said while the government takes "advice" from pay bodies, it is also concerned with "responsible" public finances.

She then spoke about "tough decisions" and the need to cut inflation.

And Burley said ministers previously had promised to follow independent pay body recommendations, a claim Whately denied.

It comes amid reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could overrule recommendations by the independent pay review bodies amid concerns higher wages for teachers, police and junior doctors could fuel inflation.

Pay review bodies, which are not legally binding on the government but are typically accepted, are recommending 6 per cent pay rises.

Anyone else counting down the days until the next general election?

