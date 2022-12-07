The people of Georgia have spoken and they have decided to re-elect Democrat Raphael Warnock to represent them in the US Senate.

Tuesday's runoff decision means the controversial Republican candidate Herschel Walker will have to bid a sorrowful goodbye to his campaign and supporters.

But there is one group of former Walker fans who are celebrating his loss - his exes.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking to The Daily Beast, several of Walker's former partners came forward to describe how they felt now that Walker has lost his campaign for US Senate.

“I am extremely proud of the outcome of this runoff,” Cheryl Parsa, an ex-girlfriend of Walker who dated the former pro athlete for five years said.

Parsa has alleged that Walker cheated on her and once physically attacked her.

“The great people of Georgia deserve better representation in the Senate than Herschel Walker, and today they have chosen better,” she added.

Another woman, who remained anonymous but claimed to have had an affair with Walker in the mid-late 1990s, said she felt "vindicated" by election results.

She said, "As a victim of this disgusting liar, I finally feel relieved, vindicated, and not alone.”

“Finally, this violent liar, cheater, adulterer, abuser and deranged, manipulative idiot has been defeated," she told The Daily Beast.

Earlier this year, Walker found himself in the middle of a major scandal after it was revealed he had two sons and a daughter out of wedlock who he had never publicly acknowledged until his campaign.

This was after Walker claimed to have family and pro-life values and criticized fatherless households.

One woman who shares a child with Walker told The Daily Beast, “Georgia made their choice today. Herschel will not be their voice. Your votes matter. Your voice matters. When we as a country demand more of our leaders, we will be heard."

Another woman, who claimed to have a relationship with Walker in 2006 told the publication that having Walker lose "vindicates that democracy has won but the women that he betrayed, have won."

She added, “The truth has won and I hope Herschel finds a way to start telling the truth. However, I highly doubt he knows what the truth is anymore.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.