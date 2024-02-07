Ever wonder what Neighbours cast member and 00s pop star Holly Valance is up to these days?

Us neither, but she rocked up at the Popular Conservatism event, dubbed PopCon, which saw Liz Truss attempt to relaunch her career and attempt to launch a new right-wing faction of the Tory party this week.

Valance, who is married to billionaire property developer Nick Candy, was asked about her political beliefs during the event and responded by hitting out at the “crap” ideas held by lefties.

A reporter for GB News asked her: “Have you always been a right-of-centre person? Are you conservative? Where are you, politically?”

“I would say that everyone starts off as a leftie, then wakes up at some point, after you start either making money, working, trying to run a business, trying to buy a home, and then you realise what crap ideas they all are and then you go to the right.”

The singer, who now goes by Holly Candy, was also fully of praise for Truss who she called “really really interesting to listen to” – before adding that she’d like to see Jacob Rees-Mogg as Prime Minister.

