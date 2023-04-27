Joe Biden has secret TV hidden in Oval Office

The US president has a tiny TV in the Oval Office - but he's not slacking, he's keeping up to date with the news.

According to Politico, Joe Biden's “little television” sits behind the Resolute Desk, amid “picture frames, encased in a golden frame itself so as to be inconspicuous”.

The website added: “When there aren’t press cameras or dignitaries in there, the 10 or 12in screen is often turned on – and tuned to CNN.

“While Biden isn’t spending hours in his private dining room glued to a big screen as his predecessor was, several current and former White House officials [say] the president will keep an eye on his secret screen behind his desk and react to coverage during less formal meetings with staff.”

It comes as the 80-year-old announced his candidacy for re-election this week with an emotional video.

Meanwhile, when Trump was president it was reported he spent hours a day binging cable news before showing up to the office to work.

