Earthquakes are targeting ‘Communist states' according to Rudy Giuliani

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said "the communist states are getting earthquakes" and suggested this means "somebody's sending us a message" after a rare and unexpected 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit New York City on Friday (April 5).

Giuliani, who is a close friend and ally of Donald Trump, made this claim during his Friday show of America's Mayor Live, which was broadcast on YouTube and Twitter/X.

Speaking on his show, Giuliani said: "We were in the communist state of New York and then we were in Connecticut and we just escaped all the earthquakes then we got to Massachusetts which probably had some earthquakes and we got to New Hampshire where there were no earthquakes which is telling me that somebody's sending us a message.

"The communist states are getting earthquakes. Look at California. You can't have more earthquakes than California. You want to figure out why?"

New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and California are all traditionally blue states run by Democratic Party governors. Whilst, New Hampshire's governor, Chris Sununu, is a Republican.

Friday's earthquake struck at 10:23am ET, with its epicentre near Whitehouse Station in New Jersey. There were no "major damage reports" after the incident according to New York officials. And some people in Connecticut even reported feeling Friday's earthquake.

After making his bizarre comment. Giuliani then went on to say: "Now they're going to say I'm a conspiracy theorist, I'm crazy. You know why? Because they don't have a sense of humor. They're not even human anymore. They're Marxist automatons."

Giuliani wasn't the only Republican to suggest there was a deeper meaning behind Friday's earthquake.

On Twitter/X, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote: "God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come. I pray that our country listens."

Just like the earthquake, the solar eclipse occurring on Monday 8 April in North America has sparked a wide range of conspiracy theories.

