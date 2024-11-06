American rapper Cardi B has said she "hates" everyone that voted for Donald Trump on her Instagram story and lashed out at his supporters during a TikTok livestream.

The 32-year-old has been a vocal supporter of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and appeared at one of her campaign rallies on November 1 in Milwaukee where she endorsed Harris and blasted Trump's stance on women's rights and more.

Following that speech, Trump supporter Elon Musk berated her from reading notes from a phone to which she brilliantly responded to by saying Musk knows nothing about the "American struggle" in a "system set up against" her.

Trump has since won the US election 2024 and as it emerged he was on the brink of doing so, Cardi B reacted on her Instagram story.

It showed her holding her head in her hands while results are being announced with the caption: "I hate y'all bad."

Towards the end, she said "I hate" before the video cut.

Mail Online reports she also went live on TikTok; reading a comment which said 'Cardi we need you at the Trump inauguration', to which she replied: "I swear to god I'm gonna f*** you up, get away from me! I'm sick of you! Burn your f***ing hats motherf****r. I'm really sad. I swear to god I'm really sad."

She also said she was really "proud" of Harris.

Social media has been awash with reactions since it emerged Trump was on his way to win the election and since he got the votes he needed to cross the finishing line.

Trump's estranged niece has posted a message which seems to sum up the thoughts of millions on the US election which said: "I am so deeply sorry. I thought better of us."

That mood has since been reiterated with Susie Dent's word of the day, which is 'recrudescence' (17th century) which means the return of something terrible after a time of reprieve.

Trump declared victory hours before it became official with a speech which featured a cameo from Dana White in which he shouted out controversial streamer Adin Ross.

