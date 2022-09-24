Donald Trump gave a speech at a campaign rally for Ted Budd in Wilmington, North Carolina last night (September 24).

The main topic that was discussed by the former US president was the news this week that New York attorney general Letitia James announced her civil lawsuit against him, his three eldest children, his business associates, and the Trump organisation.

While the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home also got a mention, Trump also took the opportunity to declare he is not a terrorist and slammed US president Joe Biden over his criticism of the "extreme ideology" of the MAGA movement.

Dramatic music was played toward the end of his speech, similar to the tune played at a rally Trump spoke at in Ohio last week where his supporters raised their index fingers in a salute which has since drawn Nazi comparisons.

Here are some of the weirdest things Trump said at his rally in North Carolina:

Trump says he’s "not a terrorist" amid criminal investigations

At the moment, Trump is under criminal investigation in Washington DC and Georgia but made his feelings abundantly clear on the matter during his speech.

He took a jab at the Biden administration, accusing it of taking FBI resources "away from fighting crime and using them for partisan political investigations" in hopes of "falsely label[ling]" his "Make America Great Again" movement.

"They want to call us domestic terrorists," Trump told the crowd. "Can you believe it? I’m not a terrorist."



Biden recently said during a speech in Philadelphia that Trump and his "Maga Republican" allies "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic."

Though the president added that "not every Republican" subscribes to the "extreme ideology."

Trump slams Letitia James as a "crazy, radical, leftist nutjob"

And of course, he took the opportunity to berate James with insults.

"There’s no better example of the chilling obsession with targeting political opponents than the baseless, abusive and depraved lawsuit against me, my family, my company, by the racist attorney general of New York state,” he said.

"This raging maniac campaign for office ranting and raving about her goal–her only goal is, we got to get Donald Trump," he said of James. "In fact, I was watching it and I said ‘boy, that woman is angry, I don’t think she likes me too much.’"





Trump claims he won the 2020 election... again

Like a broken record, it wouldn't be a Trump rally without the former president falsely claiming he won the 2020 presidential election and accusing the Democrats of stealing it from him, The Independent reported.

Though in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, Trump won North Carolina - albeit with a smaller margin in 2020.





Trump says he feels "like a fighter"

During his speech, Trump compared his controversial political career to that of a fighter.

"There's never been a president that's gone through the crap that I'm going through, left, right - you feel like a fighter - left, right and then you get up and knock the hell out of them," the former president told the crowd.





Trump accidentally roasts the looks of his political allies

As Trump was reaching the conclusion of his speech, he named some of the North Carolina candidates he was endorsing.

But at the same time, he also managed to roast his allies by joking that he didn’t like supporting good-looking politicians.

“Usually I don’t like endorsing handsome people, but I have no choice,” he said, referring to Bo Hines, a former college football player who is running for the House of Representatives.

