Donald Trump says he can declassify secret documents just 'by thinking about it'

Donald Trump says he can declassify top secret government documents just “by thinking about it”.

The former president went on Fox News to discuss the ongoing FBI investigation since his Mar-a-Lago home was raided - and he insists he's innocent.

“There doesn’t have to be (a process), as I understand it," he said of the documents recovered.

"If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying ‘it’s declassified’, even by thinking about it."

