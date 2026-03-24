Trump now has a new reason for wanting an unconstitutional third term

US president Donald Trump’s second term ends in 2029, and per the constitution, that should be the last time that the Republican is seen in the White House, given the two-term limit it places on politicians – but the 79-year-old is once again flirting with the idea of breaking this rule and serving a third, unconstitutional term.

Previous suggestions that the convicted felon might want to outstay his constitutional welcome, shall we say, include his selling MAGA hats with ‘2028’ on it, and floating not just a third term in office, but a fourth.

And now, over on his Truth Social account, Trump reposted an image shared by another profile which came with the text: “3rd term for Trump as a reward for stolen election”.

People weren’t surprised by this repost, though – not least Dragons' Den star Deborah Meaden:

Garry Kasparov of the Renew Democracy Initiative commented: “Whether they realize it or not, anyone saying Trump won’t is actually just hoping that he can’t”:

Veterans for Responsible Leadership declared: “Trump hates the Constitution”:

And former tennis player Martina Navratilova tweeted “GTFOOH” – short for ‘get the f*** out of here’:

Just last month Trump was asked about whether there was “any scenario” in which he would remain president after his second term expires in January 2029, to which he replied: “I don’t know. That would be interesting.”

He also declined to endorse a successor, mentioning both his vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio as potential candidates for 2028.

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