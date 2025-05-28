Donald Trump has unveiled a bombshell claim about his push to make Canada the 51st U.S. state, declaring shocking so-called 'progress' in a plan that has left many people rightfully unconvinced.

The U.S. president declared on Tuesday (27 May) that he finally found a way to get Canada to ‘consider’ becoming a U.S. state. Writing on his social media platform Truth Social, he claimed that Canada “very much” wants to be part of his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defence system.

He warned that Canada would have to pay $61 billion to join, however the fee would be waived if the country decided to become the 51st state.

Trump claimed: “I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation, but will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!”

Canadian officials have been very clear in the past about not joining the United States. Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney has repeatedly rejected Trump’s calls to make Canada the 51st state. In a statement to CTV News , Carney's office said that position had not changed.

“The prime minister has been clear at every opportunity, including in his conversations with President Trump, that Canada is an independent, sovereign nation, and it will remain one,” the prime minister’s office said.

In a recent poll, around 80 per cent of Canadians said they were “strongly opposed” to becoming a US state.

Meanwhile on social media, people are far from impressed with Trump’s latest statements.

The Golden Dome is a proposed defense system for the United States, however the country would need the help of Canada to make it happen.

Canada would need to allow radar and airspace access for the US military to be able to track and respond to missiles from China or Russia via the Arctic, Politico reports

Carney revealed last week that there were discussions happening for some form of cooperation regarding the Golden Dome plan.

“We are conscious that we have an ability, if we so choose, to complete the Golden Dome with investments and partnership,” he said, per the BBC . “But I’m not sure one negotiates on this. These are military decisions. And we will evaluate it accordingly.”

