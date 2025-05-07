Donald Trump was instantly fact checked by new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday (May 6) during their first meeting at the Oval Office.

Trump started to claim America doesn't do a lot of business with Canada and was interrupted by Carney immediately fact checking him saying, "Respectfully... we are the largest client of the United States in the totality of all the goods."

The first meeting of the two leaders was predicted to be awkward after Trump has continually said he wants to make Canada the 51st state of America, something that Carney is vehemently against.

