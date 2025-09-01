A right-wing political commentator has been called out over hypocrisy after slamming people for speculating about Donald Trump’s health when she did the exact same thing with Joe Biden.

In recent days, social media has been awash with speculation over US president Trump’s health after he went several consecutive days without being seen in public, and hasn’t spoken in front of a camera or directly to the press for a number of days.

Amid the online chatter, some of Trump’s most loyal supporters have called people out for questioning his health.

Conservative commentator Brigitte Gabriel wrote in a post on X/Twitter: “It’s sickening to see so many leftists on social media spreading false rumors about President Trump and his health.

“The Democrats have no class.”

However, it didn’t take people long to bring up a previous tweet of hers, posted on 22 July 2024, in which she speculated about whether the then-president Biden was alive.

In another post on 8 August 2024, Gabriel wrote: “Notice how Joe Biden has completely disappeared?

“The deep state controls the narrative.”

“There’s always a tweet,” someone replied.

One account wrote: “Internet never forgets...”

“They are the worst of us,” someone else suggested.

Another said, “Ooops”.

Someone else said: “Always bet on hypocrisy.”

