Last month, it was reported that several performers announced for Freedom 250’s 16-day Great American State Fair – such as The Commodores, Young MC and Milli Vanilli – had pulled out of the concert series, and US president Donald Trump responded by floating the idea of hosting his own rally instead.

Well, sure enough, the 80-year-old Republican took to his Truth Social platform on Monday to confirm exactly that - and it's taking place on Independence Day.

He wrote: “On July 4th, at The Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument, in beautiful and safe Washington D.C., we are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a ‘TRIBUTE TO AMERICA.’

“Starting at 7 P.M. EST, this HUGE Celebration will honor our Country's People, Spirit, Strength, Resolve, and Triumphs. With the backdrop of the Lincoln Memorial and surrounding the beautifully new Reflecting Pool, more than 300 Members of our strong and talented Military Bands, Orchestras, and Ceremonial Units, will perform Patriotic Melodies and American Classics, and my Playlist (We will have none of those people that put you to sleep and constantly complain!), as we celebrate our Country, and Rally into the next 250 years. This ensemble will be the largest formation of Joint Military Music and Ceremonial performances in History.

“There will be incredible Flyovers and Airshows featuring our Top Military Pilots and Equipment, and I will deliver keynote remarks that you will not want to miss.

“To conclude the program, and commemorate this Historic Occasion, I will be launching, what will be, the LARGEST FIREWORKS SHOW IN HISTORY, right here in our Nation's Capital. Do not miss it.”

But the announcement has angered many X/Twitter users:

West Virginia Democrat Timothy Bellman tweeted sarcastically: “Great! That [sic] exactly what everyone wants out of the extremely unpopular president we have”:

“There’s no bottom,” wrote Republicans Against Trump:

And The Lincoln Project commented: “The gathering on the National Mall on July 4 is now being called a ‘TRUMP RALLY’. Because any moment that should be for you, America, he has to make about himself”:

Trump’s announcement of his next event to mark America’s 250th birthday comes as he continues to face criticism for the last one – that being the UFC Freedom 250 fights on Sunday which saw the president slammed for promoting a cryptocurrency backed by the Trump family, and one fighter condemned for branding Michelle Obama a man.

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