US president Donald Trump's relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin has been making headlines recently, causing a resurfaced clip to go viral of former Vice president Kamala Harris predicting this kind of scenario.

Trump caused a stir when he attempted to secure a deal with Putin to end the war in Ukraine which included a formal phone call two weeks ago, he then went on to describe Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator” and also falsely claimed that Ukraine "started" the war.

"You’ve been there for three years. You should have ended it. ... You should have never started it. You could have made a deal," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last week.

In response to Trump's claims, Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv, "I would like to see more truth from the Trump team," and later in a press conference on Sunday (February 23) he said he would quit if it meant securing peace for his country.

“If [it guarantees] peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to resign, I am ready. I can exchange it for NATO," Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, preparations are reportedly underway for a meeting between Trump and Putin, according to Russia's deputy foreign minister.

With all this going on, a clip from last year's first presidential debate has been making the rounds again where Harris appears to predict Trump getting closer to Putin and Russia.

"...why don’t you tell the 800,000 Polish-Americans, right here in Pennsylvania, how quickly you would give up for the sake of favour and what you think is a friendship with what is known to be a dictator who would eat you for lunch," Harris told Trump.

"You can't say she didn't call it," X user Micah Erfan wrote alongside the reposted clip, which now has 6.4 million views and 104,000 likes.

This sparked further reactions on the platform where people have commented on just how accurate Harris's prediction is given the current circumstances we're seeing unfold in recent weeks.

The "Republicans Against Trump" account reposted the video and declared: "Kamala Harris was right."





Another person agreed: "Word for word! Bar for bar!"









"She saw it coming. Didn't take long..." a third person posted.





A fourth person commented: "God I loved this part of the debate but hate the reality now."





"I'm sick of smart women being right as Americans ignore them," someone else added.





"She was excellent on Russia. Unfortunately, Trump knows that our country (with the greatest generation gone) thinks only about today. It was clear he was gonna sell out. I hope Europe calls his bluff," an X user replied.





"She said he'd get eaten for lunch by Putin. He got eaten for lunch by Putin," another shared.





"Can't deny she roasted him hard here," another person posted.

