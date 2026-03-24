As US president Donald Trump continues to both insist that America has “won” its war in Iran, and that other countries help its military out with securing the Strait of Hormuz and ending the Iranian blockade, the Republican has now turned his attention to the next “greatest enemy” America has – and it’s left social media users concerned.

Taking to Truth Social on Sunday, the 79-year-old declared: “Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

It’s not the first time that Trump has alarmed people over who he considers to be an “enemy”, as during his 2024 presidential election campaign he told Fox News that the “real” problem facing America was the “enemy within”.

The then Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, condemned the remarks by saying a second Trump term was a “huge risk” for the country and calling her opponent “unhinged”.

Trump ended up doubling down by saying he “wasn’t unhinged” and that he was actually being “nice”.

And following his latest online comments, Trump has once again come under fire for the language he’s used.

New Jersey senator Andy Kim responded by saying: “When Trump talks about the enemy within, he’s talking about you”:

Commenting on the Truth Social post on CNN, Democrat representative and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries said Trump “should keep his reckless mouth shut before he gets somebody killed”:

MeidasTouch tweeted that the language used by Trump is “beyond irresponsible and dangerous” and “anti-American”:

One account said the Republican is the “worst president in American history and its [sic] not even close”:

“The biggest enemy America has is Trump himself,” wrote another:

And a third said they have “never seen any president who is more divisive than Donald Trump”:

Indy100 has approached the White House for comment.

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