People think latest US embassy warning for Americans is beyond parody

A US embassy’s advice to American tourists visiting The Bahamas has gone viral because it’s beyond parody.

Under Donald Trump ’s administration, it feels as though the bar setting the standards for how a government should operate has sunk lower and lower, with the White House hosting sporting events and Trump hiring a 22-year-old graduate with no experience to lead a government terror prevention team.

His influence appears to have seeped through every level with Herschel Walker, a former American football player who Trump appointed to be the US Ambassador to the Bahamas, issuing a bizarre warning to Americans visiting the Caribbean island.

The caption for a “SAFETY ALERT” video by Walker, posted on the official X/Twitter account for the US Embassy Nassau, captured people’s attention for all the wrong reasons.

It read: “Ambassador Herschel Walker has an important message for Americans visiting The Bahamas: Jet ski rentals pose a serious risk of injury, death, and sexual assault. U.S. gov't employees are banned from renting them — and you should avoid them too.”

While the intended warning was understood, people were rather perplexed not only by the odd wording, but by who was delivering the message.

“This is a Saturday Night Live sketch falling right in their laps,” someone wrote.

Another joked: “Everyday we see real things from the government that the writers of Veep couldn’t come up with on an Ayahuasca retreat.”

Someone else asked: “Is this the moment when I stop being able to discern what is real and what isn't?”

One person asked: “How is this real?”

Someone mocked: “We Only Send Our Best To Represent America To The World.”

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