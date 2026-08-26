He's a four-time Formula 1 World Champion, now Red Bull's Max Verstappen is set to compete in a first-of-its-kind motorsport race where he will take on 100 drivers.

Could you beat Max Verstappen if the odds were stacked in your favour? That's what the "Max v 100" challenge seeks to answer.

The event created with Red Bull will take place at the iconic Silverstone Circuit where we'll see an array of competitors from around the world try and stay ahead of Verstappen who will be chasing them down, all broadcast on Disney+.

As for the karting track, that's been purpose-built for the occasion by Race Director and French racing driver David Terrien - a renowned kart designer and youth karting world champion.

What can Verstappen and the 100 racers expect?

Sebastian Job seen during the Max vs 100 in Silverstone, Great Britain on July 22, 2026. Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

Terrien and test driver, Sebastian Job, who is also two-time iRacing World Champion and Professional sim racer for Oracle Red Bull Racin, gave the circuit a shakedown ahead of the ocassion.

"I think to overtake 100 cars is going to be extremely difficult," Job told Red Bull. "Today we did it with 50, and even that was a challenge to do it in the allotted time. He’s got his work cut out for him big time.”

Who will Verstappen be competing against?

Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

It's set to be the world’s biggest go-kart race that promises an array of competitors, from Red Bull athletes such as ultrarunner Arda Saatçi, basketball shooting phenomenon Chris "Lethal Shooter" Matthews and freestyle mountain biker Matt Jones.

Plus, gaming talent such as Red Bull streamers TheGrefg, Caedrel and TheDonato, along with other social media creators, streamers, media personalities and surprise guests.

What has Verstappen said about the challenge?

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on August 23, 2026 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

It will be a full circle moment for Verstappen, who became his racing career in karts where he honed his skills that made him the four-time F1 world champion we see today.

“In go-karts you learn all the basics: starts, defending, overtaking. Of course, I spent a long period of my life go-karting, so it’s always nice to return," Verstappen said about the challenge. "It’s about understanding the grip of the go-kart. I’ve done so many years in go-karting that you quite naturally get back into things.”

Sean Doyle, Vice President, Unscripted, Disney+ EMEA described how the moment they heard the 'Max vs 100' idea they "knew it was something really special," and called it "another exciting step" as Disney+ continues to expand its live and sports entertainment offering.

When is it happening and where can I watch?

Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

The race is set to take place on September 16 and will be broadcast live globally on Disney+ and the ESPN App with Triple BAFTA winning British comedian Mo Gilligan leading the broadcast.

"Max Verstappen, 100 drivers and one massive race – this show is going to be truly spectacular. It’s fast, unpredictable and, above all, a lot of fun. Somehow, I’ve got the best seat in the house, and I can’t wait to take everyone watching on Disney+ along for the ride," Gilligan said.

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