Donald Trump has worried the world by talking about running for a third term in recent times, despite this not being allowed under the US Constitution.

The good news is, he doesn’t seem to be talking about that so much recently. The bad news? He’s now speaking about potentially running for a ‘fourth’ term.

Trump posted on Truth Social, writing: "Record numbers all over the place! Should I try for a fourth term?"

It’s not the first time Trump has sparked concern with comments like these .

Back in October, Trump ally Steve Bannon, a Trump ally has claimed that Trump will be president in 2028 and serve for a third term.

"Well, he's gonna get a third term, so Trump 28, Trump is gonna be president in 2028, and people just ought to get accommodated with that," Bannon told Editor-in-Chief of The Economist, Zanny Minton Beddoe.

To which Beddoe disputed, "What you will end up with, is a populist justification for a quasi dictatorship."

Later, a reporter questioned Trump on Bannon's comments, and he appeared to be keen on the idea, noting, “I would love to do it”.

“I haven’t really thought about it. We have some very good people as you know, but I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had,” Trump responded, while travelling on Air Force One to Tokyo.

Back in August, critics of Trump also spotted a ‘worrying’ detail from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the White House – and they’re wondering why more people aren’t more concerned about it.

The detail in question? Trump’s ‘giftshop’ featuring branded hats with “Trump 2028” on the front.

