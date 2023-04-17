Trump
Look, thanks to the viral ‘covfefe’ typo, we all know that Donald Trump can get ahead of himself when furiously typing words into his smartphone to send to his online followers, but he definitely didn’t call someone a “cereal liar” on his Truth Social platform.
According to a post circulating on Twitter, the ex-US president supposedly penned a tweet with the spelling error while taking aim at his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.
The fixer pleaded guilty to tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations in 2018, in relation to alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels – the adult film star who claims Trump had an extramarital affair with her.
Trump denies this, and the allegation that he paid Ms Daniels to keep quiet about the alleged affair.
Earlier this month, however, the Republican became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges, when he appeared at the Manhattan Criminal Court accused of 34 counts of falsifying business records.
The ‘post’ on Truth Social many claim to have been written by Trump reads: “The jailbird Michael ‘Longhead’ Cohen is a cereal [sic] liar. He hid a wire in MANY of our at the time cordial perfect meetings.
“He should never be trusted yet SDNY Alvin ‘Cannot’ Bragg and the low IQ grand jury has taken him at his word! We need to TAKE OUR ONCE GREAT AMERICA back!”
The rant would be hilarious if it were true - but it isn’t.
On Sunday, @MuskyElon13 claimed he had created the “parody” post and took issue with people who “screenshot my stuff and post, rather than RTing”:
\u201c@DemocratsOFA @DutchyPatrick It\u2019s mine. Parody. People screenshot my stuff and post, rather than RTing.\u201d— Dutchy Patrick (@Dutchy Patrick) 1681652776
Not just that, but if you take a look at Trump’s feed on his Truth Social platform, you’ll find no such post making these comments within the past few days.
Searching for these two words and ‘Truth Social’ on Google doesn’t yield any results either, even if the post happened to be posted and then swiftly deleted.
Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped many accounts falling for the fakery:
\u201cA "cereal" Liar? Does that mean Donald Trump thinks Michael Cohen @MichaelCohen212 likes Lucky Charms but says he likes Cheerios instead?\n\nP.S. - I have no idea what Trump means by "Longhead" and don't want to guess. \nBut growing up in the South in the 60s and 70s - that wasn't\u2026\u201d— Brian J. Karem (@Brian J. Karem) 1681654942
\u201cDonald Trump a few years ago: \u201cI went to an Ivy League school, I'm very highly educated. I know words. I have the best words."\n\nTrump today: \u201cCereal liar.\u201d \ud83e\udd21\ud83e\udd21\u201d— Republicans against Trumpism (@Republicans against Trumpism) 1681676059
\u201cWhile thinking about Trump's desperate babbling about a cereal liar while also babbling about a low IQ grand jury, it's worth being aware that his family buying the school a wing got him his high school diploma - and it took a fortune to get him through university\u201d— Will Black (@Will Black) 1681671015
\u201cYou can\u2019t make this stuff up. Donald Trump apparently tweeted that Michael Cohen is a \u201ccereal liar.\u201d\u201d— Michael Hinkelman (@Michael Hinkelman) 1681663638
\u201cLeave it to an illiterate buffoon like Donald Trump to show how laughably stupid and ignorant he is. I guffawed at \u201ccereal liar.\u201d\u201d— Canadian Resistance \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Canadian Resistance \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1681642619
\u201cTrump never learned to spell\n\nA \u201ccereal\u201d liar is someone who works for Kellogg\n\nWho else thinks that to be President the MINIMUM requirement should be to pass a fourth grade spelling test?\u201d— BlueDream \ud83d\udc99 (@BlueDream \ud83d\udc99) 1681651349
Thankfully, Florida attorney Ron Filipkowski was on hand to point out that the screenshot is, in fact, not real:
\u201cI get that people try to be funny. But as soon as someone else grabs it and posts it after the satirist, it can be a problem.\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1681660053
We know many things Trump does can be hard to believe, but it’s certainly worth applying some scepticism to viral screenshots of Trump posts which appear without a link…
