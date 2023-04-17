Look, thanks to the viral ‘covfefe’ typo, we all know that Donald Trump can get ahead of himself when furiously typing words into his smartphone to send to his online followers, but he definitely didn’t call someone a “cereal liar” on his Truth Social platform.

According to a post circulating on Twitter, the ex-US president supposedly penned a tweet with the spelling error while taking aim at his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

The fixer pleaded guilty to tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations in 2018, in relation to alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels – the adult film star who claims Trump had an extramarital affair with her.

Trump denies this, and the allegation that he paid Ms Daniels to keep quiet about the alleged affair.

Earlier this month, however, the Republican became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges, when he appeared at the Manhattan Criminal Court accused of 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The ‘post’ on Truth Social many claim to have been written by Trump reads: “The jailbird Michael ‘Longhead’ Cohen is a cereal [sic] liar. He hid a wire in MANY of our at the time cordial perfect meetings.

“He should never be trusted yet SDNY Alvin ‘Cannot’ Bragg and the low IQ grand jury has taken him at his word! We need to TAKE OUR ONCE GREAT AMERICA back!”

The rant would be hilarious if it were true - but it isn’t.

On Sunday, @MuskyElon13 claimed he had created the “parody” post and took issue with people who “screenshot my stuff and post, rather than RTing”:

Not just that, but if you take a look at Trump’s feed on his Truth Social platform, you’ll find no such post making these comments within the past few days.

Searching for these two words and ‘Truth Social’ on Google doesn’t yield any results either, even if the post happened to be posted and then swiftly deleted.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped many accounts falling for the fakery:

Thankfully, Florida attorney Ron Filipkowski was on hand to point out that the screenshot is, in fact, not real:

We know many things Trump does can be hard to believe, but it’s certainly worth applying some scepticism to viral screenshots of Trump posts which appear without a link…

