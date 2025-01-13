As Donald Trump continues to flesh out his approach to foreign policy ahead of his second inauguration later this month – an approach which currently includes an interest in buying Greenland, merging Canada with the US, and renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the ‘Gulf of America’ – there’s one celebrity who has made an unusual intervention: Uri Geller.

The Israeli-British illusionist, of spoon-bending fame, has made headlines over the years for his many comments on current and international affairs, usually offering up his “skills” or sharing his belief in aliens.

He told Theresa May he would “stop [her] telepathically” from bringing about Brexit in 2019, applied for Dominic Cummings’ job advert for “weirdos” back in 2020 and threatened Russian president Vladimir Putin with his “mind power” in 2022.

He also claimed UFOs flew over London on the day of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral – yes, really.

And now, amid all the talk around Trump wanting to take Greenland, Geller has waded into the debate surrounding the Danish territory, claiming the US president-elect wants to “stop” the “arctic threat from Russia and China” and that Trump’s plans for Greenland do “not seem so crazy after all”.

Speaking to Nana Akua on GB News on Sunday, the entertainer said: “All of the technology you own is powered by rare earth minerals, and China already controls most of these minerals – and there are many more deposits in the arctic region, especially in Greenland.

“If China gets his hands on them, then it will have complete dominance. Not only that, but Russia – China’s ally – has massively boosted its presence there, and they have already deployed a fleet of nuclear-armed submarines.”

So what’s Geller proposing?

“As you know, I own an island off Scotland – it’s called Lamb. I’m offering Donald Trump the right to use my island as a US military base.

“I own, by the way, 12 kilometres of the waters around it, and the seabed too. And believe it or not, the airspace above – and that’s legal. Donald can send the US Navy there.

“It is less than 2,000 miles from Greenland. Donald, this is a serious offer,” he said.

While Geller claims in his own social media post that he has sent the idea to his “contact at Mar-a-Lago”, Trump has not yet responded to Geller’s proposal publicly, which would certainly be an unbelievable moment and crossover just a few weeks into 2025…

