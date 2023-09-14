As the famous saying goes 'the truth is out there' and it's proving more relevant than ever this year as news on aliens continues to arise on a weekly basis.

Today (September 14th 2023) Nasa is preparing to release its findings from an unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) independent study team that the space exploration organisation commissioned last year.

The findings are due to be published online 30 minutes before Nasa holds a press conference which will aim to inform the public more widely on what the findings mean about the origins of UAPs.

Whether this will actually shed light on whether aliens exist or not remains to be seen (although a hearing in Congress earlier this year would suggest that they are real, at least according to some) but it comes just a day after a mildly controversial event in Mexico on Tuesday.

An individual named Jaime Maussan presented two 'corpses' that he claimed were dead aliens fuelling widespread speculation online and talks of a 'hoax.'

With all this in mind please follow below for all the updates on Nasa's findings and all other alien related news.

Nasa set to publish report on UAPs iStock NASA is set to reveal results from its unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) independent study, which could very well confirm or deny the existence of aliens. A UAP is said to be a new term to describe UFOs that can't be identified. The UAP study team is made up of 16 community experts across various areas "on matters relevant to potential methods of study for unidentified anomalous phenomena". Read more here.

