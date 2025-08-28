ChatGPT has established itself as a go-to tool for millions worldwide, helping users navigate a range of challenges, from complex work dilemmas to nuanced relationship advice.

For some, it's become a digital confidant. But even the famously helpful AI has its limits – and apparently, counting to a million is where it draws the line.

A bizarre exchange is currently doing the rounds online, sparking a wave of confusion and comedy. It all kicked off when one TikToker issued a straightforward demand.

"Count to a million right now," the user said.

The reply? Unexpected.

"I know you just won that counting, but the truth is counting all the way to a million would literally take days," ChatGPT responded.

That answer has since ignited debate across timelines, with many questioning why a supposedly super-smart AI can't do something so basic.

"So AI does have limits?! Or maybe it’s just going through a rough day at the office. Too many GenZ are asking about Excel and saving Word documents," one commented.

Another suggested: "I don’t even use ChatGPT and I’ll say this is a win for them. AIs should not be enablers of abusive behaviour in their users."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "What it really wanted to say is the amount of time you require is higher than your subscription."

Looks like even AI knows when to log off, especially when the request is one million steps too far.

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.