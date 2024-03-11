Same-sex parents could conceive kids using skin cells, new study finds

A scientific breakthrough could potentially change the way same-sex parents conceive, according to a new study.

The landmark procedure would see skin cells turned into human eggs capable of growing embryos.

Research published in the journal Science Advance also indicates that the method uses the same process which was used to create the first cloned sheep, named Dolly.

Essentially, the process involves taking a skin cell nucleus into a donated blank-state embryo missing a nucleus – then, the nucleus is cut in order to add a sperm, creating an embryo that can be placed into the womb using the process of in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

It could also help women who are unable to produce eggs, either due to age or because of disease.

The research comes from a team at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU).

Lead study author Shoukhrat Mitalipov is director of the OHSU Center for Embryonic Cell and Gene Therapy. He said: “The goal is to produce eggs for patients who don’t have their own eggs.”

Report co-author Dr. Paula Amato added: “We’re skipping that whole step of cell reprogramming. The advantage of our technique is that it avoids the long culture time it takes to reprogram the cell.”

The research could be a game changer in the future, and offers hope to plenty of people looking to conceive.

It comes after scientists discovered that Covid-19 “pandemic babies” appear to have developed a “protection” against allergies that is unique to them.

Now, experts have discovered that social distancing rules have had a significant difference in the gut ecosystem of babies born at the time, compared to those born pre-pandemic that may help protect them against developing allergies.

