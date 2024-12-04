While a number of those who have already opened their Spotify Wrapped say they like the new AI podcast feature, others don't like just how much it seems to rely on AI this year.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is out, showing those who use the streaming platform who their favourite artists are this year, along with their most played tracks and how many minutes they've listened to.

Every year there are a few tweaks and 2024 is no different, with an AI podcast the biggest new feature which seems to have gone down well.

The AI podcast generates a fake conversation about what people have listed to through the year using Google's NotebookLM technology which turns data into a realistic-sounding podcast.

Others have said that the rest of Wrapped being so reliant on AI has taken away some of the magic of it for them.

Starting with the AI podcast specifically, one said it's "cool" but they felt "uneasy" about it.

Another said the AI podcast was "insane".

One said they were "obsessed" with it.

Another agreed it was a "cool update".



One agreed.

But one wasn't so sure and said the "AI Kamala Harris" was explaining their Wrapped.



On AI in Spotify Wrapped as a whole, one said this year's edition is "lame" and is disappointed in that it doesn't seem to have as many fun features as previous years.



One said they simply "don't want it".

Another agreed that it's "lame".

