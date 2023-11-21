Emily Maitlis responds to casting of her in Prince Andrew drama: 'Blimey'

Emily Maitlis has reacted to the casting choice of the BBC and Amazon drama 'A Very Royal Scandal' based on her infamous 2019 interview with Prince Andrew.

Michael Sheen is set to play the controversial royal and Ruth Wilson is taking on the role of the former Newsnight presenter, with production already underway, Variety reported.

The three-part drama, aptly titled “A Very Royal Scandal will follow “Emily Maitlis’s professional and personal journey as a Newsnight journalist, leading up to her acclaimed interview with Prince Andrew.”

Back in 2019, the 58-minute programme saw Prince Andrew being put in the hot seat over his relationship with the American convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Following the interview, Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties and in 2022 he paid a financial settlement to his alleged victim and accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

When news of the casting broke, Maitlis herself took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the casting choice which she appears to be impressed with.

"Blimey. First time I’ve seen this in print. What an exceptional cast," she wrote.

"A Very Royal Scandal" comes after the success of previous dramas “A Very English Scandal” starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw and “A Very British Scandal” starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany.

Meanwhile, this isn't the only adaptation of the notable interview set to hit our screens in the future.

It was announced last year that a film will be made called "Scoop" starring Rufus Sewell and Gillian Anderson, and written by Peter Moffat which is set to be released on Netflix.

