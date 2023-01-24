Ghislaine Maxwell fuels conspiracies by claiming Jeffrey Epstein was murdered

Ghislaine Maxwell has admitted that she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered, in a new interview from jail with TalkTV.

She also refused to apologise to her victims, and said they should be blaming the US authorities.

“I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked,” she said of his 'suicide'.

“Then I wondered how it had happened because as far as I was concerned, he was going to... I was sure he was going to appeal. And I was sure he was covered under the non-prosecution agreement.”

