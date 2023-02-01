Awkward moment Lord Baker's phone goes off four times during Newsnight appearance

Conservative MP Lord Kenneth Baker's Newsnight interview was plunged into chaos after his phone started ringing four times.

“My advice to him is…” he began answering to Victoria Derbyshire about the state of the Conservative Party, before his ringtone started blasting, and he was forced to add: “Not to listen to my telephone. Never mind.”

However, the phone then went off a further three times, with the MP even asking Derbyshire if she could help him turn it off.

Many have praised the host for her patience with him.



