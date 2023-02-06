Grammys host goes viral over mispronunciation of Assassin’s Creed game

Award shows haven’t always gone smoothly when it comes to announcing the winners of a particular category (we’re still reeling from the La La Land/Moonlight drama from the 2017 Oscars), and this year’s Grammy Awards is no different.

While comedian and former Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah hosted the main ceremony, the premiere event was helmed by Randy Rainbow, an American comedian best known for his left-wing parody music videos released on his YouTube channel.

And when it came to announcing the winner in the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media, Rainbow got himself into a bit of difficulty.

If any other nominee – say, Call of Duty: Vanguard or Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, for example – picked up the gong, then we imagine there wouldn’t have been any issues with saying who had one, but instead, it went to a new release from the Assassin’s Creed franchise with plenty of ‘ls’ in its name.

Ironic, really, considering this was a massive 'L' for him.

Stumbling over his words, Rainbow said: “And the Grammy goes to… Assassin’s. Creed, Valha-ha-ha.”

An attempt was made.

And thus, yet another meme from the glamourous ceremony was born, with many ridiculing Rainbow’s take on the video game name – of which the full title is actually Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, the 2022 downloadable expansion of the game from 2020:

Rainbow’s blunder was just one of many memes to be generated from Sunday’s ceremony, which also saw pop icon Beyoncé make history as the most decorated artist in the award show’s history, with her collection currently totalling a whopping 32 awards.

