GTA 6's protagonist will be a first for the franchise according to new leaks

It’s the biggest story in the gaming world, and now there’s been more detail reportedly leaked about Grand Theft Auto 6.

Developers Rockstar put fans on high alert recently after announcing the release of a new trailer, due later this year.

While it’s yet to be confirmed, there’s more info been rumoured about the highly-anticipated game, some of which represents a first for the series.

We already know that reports suggest the new game will include a playable female character for the first time in the game franchise since the release of Grand Theft Auto III.

Now, it’s also been reported that it will feature a young child character for the first time.

Previous reports claimed that the game is said to feature two bank robbers as playable main characters, a man and a woman, who have a Bonnie and Clyde-like relationship.

According to RockstarUniverse, the female protagonist, named Lucia, will have a child who features in cutscenes – the first time the series will feature a young child in the storyline.

Details have still yet to emerge about the new game, but one thing we do know is Rockstar have a big job on their hands if they want to match the success of Grand Theft Auto V.

The fifth instalment of the hugely popular video game series was released in 2013 and went on to sell 185 million copies.

There is plenty of speculation about the new game. According to a report in Bloomberg, the series will return to Vice City, the setting for iconic 00s game GTA Vice City based on Miami, for the new instalment.

