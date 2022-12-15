Why is Henry Cavill not starring in the next Superman film?

Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in the next superhero film due to a change in direction - much to the disappointment of DC fans.

The news comes two months after the 39-year-old had announced he would be returning to the iconic role he's played since his first appearance in 2013's Man of Steel.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (December 14), Cavill confirmed to his 23m followers: "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman."

"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life."

"The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that," Cavill added.

"James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them, and all involved with the new universe, the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

"For those who have been by my side for years...we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember...Superman is still around."

Cavill also recently made a surprise Superman cameo in Black Adamso this recent announcement may have come as a shock to fans, who have expressed their sadness in the comments.

One person wrote: "Well... I am officially not watching another DC movie."

"Saddened by this. You embodied the character on and off screen," another person said.

Someone else added: "You will always be the best Superman."

James Gunn, DC Studio’s new co-chairman and Guardians of the Galaxy director took to Twitter to share the reason Cavill will not play Superman in the next film is because the story will be set "in an earlier part of Superman's life."

"Peter [Safran] & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn wrote.

"Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill."



Though Gunn did hint at potentially working with Cavill again at some point in the future.

"But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

Elsewhere, Cavill previously announced in October he would not be returning as Geralt in Netflix fantasy drama series The Witcher, with The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth taking on the role in season four.

