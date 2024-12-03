Nosferatu is already being hailed as the 'perfect film' and scariest horror in years

Nosferatu hasn't been released yet but initial reviews and social media reactions have seen it praised as one of the scariest horror films of recent times - with some calling it the 'perfect film'.

The gothic horror directed by Robert Egger is a remake of the 1922 German film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, which was an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula.

So if you're a fan of vampires, and love a good old fright in your cinema seat, this film is probably right up your street.

According to the plot synopsis, the film is "a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Ellen Hunter) and the terrifying vampire (Count Orlok) infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake".

It also has a star-studded cast including Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hunter and Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, plus co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin and Willem Dafoe.

The film isn't out in US cinemas until December 25, while in UK cinemas it is set to be released on January 1 next year.

But reviews and reactions have been pouring in about the horror. It's received a lot of positive buzz and it currently has a 93 per cent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nosferatuwas given a five-star rating by The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey who described it as "one of the most profoundly frightening horror films in years".

"It’s nice to imagine that Nosferatu would play as well for an audience in the 1830s as it would now," she wrote and praised Depp's "magnificent" performance.

Meanwhile, Digital Spy's Ian Sandwell also gave the film five stars, and the title of the "best horror movie of the year" calling it a "seductive horror that seeps into your bones".

He also applauded Depp and Skarsgård's "twisted chemistry" which "marks out the movie as something special".

A four-star rating was given by BBC Culture's Nicholas Barber who said "Nosferatu has its share of gruesome shocks," and noted how "...after so many years of cool teen vampires, it's refreshing to see a horrible old vampire again".

Deadline's Damon Wise reckons we could see a renewed vampire fascination off the back of this film: "It’s a long shot, but there’s a glimmer of chance that Nosferatu could lead to a renaissance of interest in the vampire genre."

On social media, Nosferatu has similarly received plenty of praise, with one user calling it a "perfect film".

































How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.