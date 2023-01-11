All kinds of revelations have emerged from Prince Harry’s memoir: shocking ones, mundane ones and, as it turns out, ones that make him sound a lot like Alan Partridge.

A clip from the audiobook version of Spare has been doing the rounds online which makes him sound an awful lot like Steve Coogan’s comedy character.

Channelling his inner Norfolk-based DJ, Harry speaks about his relationship with the press – and one particular tabloid editor, Rebekah Brooks, who he had a run-in with during his early life.

For context, an excerpt from the book sees the prince recall being approached by a royal aide at Eton who asked him whether he was doing drugs.

Whilst not naming her, Harry wrote that the editor of “Britain’s biggest tabloid had recently phoned my father’s office to say she’d uncovered ‘evidence’ of my doing drugs in various locations, including Club H. Also, a bike shed behind a pub.”

The prince's tell-all memoir has made headlines around the world since it was published on Tuesday Getty Images

Harry then said that he spoke to the royal aide and “disputed all of it. Wrong, wrong, wrong.”

Speaking about the editor, he added: “Loathsome toad, I gathered. Everyone who knew her was in full agreement that she was an infected pustule on the a**e of humanity, plus a s**t excuse for a journalist.

“But none of that mattered, because she’d managed to wriggle her way into a position of great power and lately she was focusing all that power upon… me. She was hunting the Spare, straight out, and making no apologies for it. She wouldn’t stop until my b***s were nailed to her office wall.”

Harry claims that his father Charles’s office then decided to go “full Neville Chamberlain” and do a deal with the editor.

Harry hit out Brooks without saying her name in the memoir Getty images

A story then appeared in the News of the World in 2002 that mentioned Harry taking cannabis and drinking, and also claimed that Charles had sent Harry to visit a drug rehabilitation centre.

It was then revealed in a Guardian article in 2003 that Harry visited Featherstone Lodge a few months before the story broke. As Harry writes in the book, it was “a typical part of my princely charitable work.”

Speaking about Brooks in Spare, Harry wrote that he asked for the editor’s name and then “committed it to memory, but in the years since then I’ve avoided speaking it”.

He added: “I don’t wish to repeat it here. Spare the reader and also myself.”

Then, in a clip from the audiobook which people are claiming sounds exactly like Alan Partridge, he delivered a strange excerpt featuring an anagram of Brooks’s name.

Besides, can it possibly be a coincidence that the name of the woman who pretended I went “to rehab is a perfect anagram for…Rehabber Kooks? Is the universe not saying something there?”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry public once again by rowing back on comments he made in his book about the Taliban.

He wrote about killing 25 enemy fighters during two tours in the Helmand region of Afghanistan, and now states that he never bragged about the fact in the book.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert last night on The Late Show, he accused the press of "spin".

"Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed in Afghanistan," he said. "If I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it's a lie.

